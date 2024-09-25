Air fryers now third most-used appliance in British kitchens – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Air fryers are now the third most-used appliance in British kitchens after toasters and microwave ovens, according to an annual survey.

Sales of air fryers soared as their energy-saving credentials appealed to households during the cost-of-living crisis, and they are now more often used than conventional electric ovens and conventional gas ovens, the Good Food Nation study found.

Some 58% of those surveyed now use one, up from 46% last year, with their dominance reflected by 33% not using conventional ovens.

The Good Food Nation findings confirm our long-held instincts that air fryers, almost unheard of two years ago, are now part of everyday life for the majority of households in the UK Lily Barclay, Good Food

However, despite air fryers commonly claiming to make perfect toast, the toaster is still used by 77% of those polled, just slightly ahead of the 75% who use a microwave.

The study also revealed that consumers continue to eat meat on average four days a week, with just under a fifth (19%) eating meat every day.

Good Food said a “surprising” finding was that the Millennial age group, those between 27 and 42, were the most likely to eat meat every day at 26%, followed by Gen Z (16 to 26-year-olds) at 24%.

However Gen Z and Millennials are also the most likely across the generations to be currently following a vegetarian, pescetarian or vegan diet, at 27% and 17% respectively, whereas Baby Boomers (8%) and people aged 78 or over (5%) are the least likely.

Some 60% of people do not understand what a carbon footprint is, the poll revealed, while 25% said they would change their diet if they knew more about its carbon impact.

Lily Barclay, content director for Good Food, said: “People across the UK who took part in our survey were clear that they wanted to understand more about how to cook and eat sustainably, and that this understanding would help to bring about changes in behaviour.

“The Good Food Nation findings also confirm our long-held instincts that air fryers, almost unheard of two years ago, are now part of everyday life for the majority of households in the UK.”

The study found 32% see cost as a major barrier to eating sustainably, but 24% said they were more likely to buy a product if it came in sustainable packaging and 23% said it was important to them that their food choices were sustainable.

Just over a quarter (26%) do not throw away any food during a typical week.

Censuswide surveyed 2,003 UK adults between August 2-5.