Heathrow expansion: Sadiq Khan warns of ‘climate emergency’
The mayor of London won a third term in 2024 on a platform of opposing expansion of airports in the capital.
Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has said his views on Heathrow Airport expansion “haven’t changed” as he warned about the “climate emergency”.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to use a speech on growth next week to support the proposed third runway at the west London airport, and to endorse expansion at Gatwick and Luton.
He told the London Assembly: “What Londoners know and the Government knows is the aviation sector is important for growth, jobs and prosperity, but we face a climate crisis and a climate emergency.
“The Climate Change Committee, well respected, set out quite clearly its recommendations… the only time expansion of aviation should be considered – I’m paraphrasing – is if it abides with our climate change commitments and so forth.
“The three big concerns that would need to be addressed if, in the hypothetical case, the speculation was to become a reality, is could a new runway be built that abides with carbon targets, concerns around noise pollution, and concerns around air pollution?
“Should that speculation become a reality, we’ll of course consider the merits of that case.
“But I’m quite clear, my views on the expansion of Heathrow by a new runway haven’t changed.”