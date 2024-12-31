London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks event to go ahead amid weather concerns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks event will go ahead at midnight despite weather concerns across the UK, Sir Sadiq Khan confirmed.

Much of the country faces heavy rain and strong winds, and even snow in some parts, leading to widespread disruption.

With weather warnings in place, many planned December 31 events have been cancelled, but the capital’s fireworks display will proceed as scheduled to mark the start of 2025.

London Mayor Sir Sadiq told the PA news agency: “I’m really excited about the London New Year’s Eve fireworks, the biggest fireworks taking place anywhere across Europe.

“Hundreds of thousands of fireworks, great light display but also a great soundtrack tonight as well.”

The Met Office has issued numerous weather warnings across the country, with almost every region affected between Monday and Wednesday.

Yellow warnings for wind have been issued for parts of central and southern Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland, with gusts expected to reach up to 70mph.

A yellow warning for snow and rain initially covered most of Scotland until midnight, which the Met Office said “may bring significant disruption in the build-up to New Year,” but it was later revised to cover the Highlands and Moray only, with the warning extended until 4am.

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations, which include a street party and fireworks, have been cancelled due to safety concerns.

Fireworks displays in Blackpool, Newcastle, Ripon in North Yorkshire, and the Isle of Wight have all been axed.

Forecasters say the high winds and rain may also cause flooding, particularly in the Midlands and Pennines, with the Environment Agency urging people to stay away from swollen rivers and avoid driving through floodwater.

In the Highlands, flooding has forced the closure of the A9 at Tomich.

The Far North Line was also shut down temporarily, while rail services between Dingwall and Inverness were halted due to flooding.

Forecasters warn of possible blizzard conditions, particularly over high ground in Sutherland and Caithness.

Snow is expected to fall heavily over the Highlands, with 10-20cm accumulating above 150-200 metres.

The new year will be off to a turbulent start with weather warnings in place for wind, rain and snow on January 1.

Winds of up to 60mph are forecast across much of England and Wales all day on Wednesday, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.