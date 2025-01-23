Fact check: Image of Sadiq Khan has been cropped
The picture did not show Mr Khan’s hand, which was doing a thumbs-up.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A former Conservative London mayoral candidate has shared an image of London mayor Sadiq Khan with his right arm outstretched.
The post, which appears to be a joke, asked if Mr Khan was “doing a dreadful salute? Or actually is it him acknowledging a crowd”.
Evaluation
Mr Khan was not doing a salute in the photo in question. The image crops out most of his hand. In the original photograph he can be seen giving a thumbs up.
The facts
A reverse image search of the photograph shows that it was taken in 2017 at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton.
The image on social media does not show all of Mr Khan’s hand, which means that viewers cannot see the mayor’s thumb.
In the fuller photo Mr Khan’s thumb is out, and the rest of his fingers are pressed flat against his palm. The fingers are not outstretched as they would be in a Nazi-style salute. Instead Mr Khan is doing a thumbs-up sign, although his thumb is pointed sideways.
The social media post mentions US billionaire Elon Musk, who on Monday January 20 lifted his arm in motion which bore a resemblance to a Nazi salute.
Mr Musk has mocked those who have drawn a link between his action and Nazi salutes.
Links
Original photograph on Getty Images (archived)
Video of Elon Musk (archived post and video)
Post on X by Elon Musk (archived)