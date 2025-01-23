Eel exports to Russia not currently sanctioned, says environment minister
Current restrictions do not apply to eels.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Exporting eels to Russia is not currently banned, the Government has said after being challenged over the trade at Westminster.
The legality of sending the fish to a country slapped by an array of sanctions after its brutal invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, was raised in Parliament by Tory peer Lord De Mauley.
The questioning of the commerce involving an endangered species came as US President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin to “settle now and stop this ridiculous war” or face further penalties.
The UK has been a staunch supporter of the Kyiv government in the face of Kremlin aggression providing billions of pounds in military, economic and humanitarian aid and imposed a range of sanctions on Moscow.
However, Lord De Mauley has pressed the Government over why this does not extend to the export of glass eels, the juvenile form of the European species.
Responding to a written parliamentary question, environment minister Baroness Hayman of Ullock said: “As an endangered species, the international trade in European eel is regulated through the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites).
“Any exports are subject to rigorous scrutiny, including through assessments of legal acquisition and non-detriment.
“The UK’s approach to these exports is being reviewed by the new Government to ensure legality, sustainability, and alignment with global conservation efforts.”
But she added: “The export of European eel to Russia is not currently sanctioned.”