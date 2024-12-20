Royal Mail sale to Czech billionaire gets national security clearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Royal Mail’s sale to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has taken another step towards completion, after it got the green light on national security grounds.

Pat McFadden, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, approved the deal under the National Security and Investment act.

The Cabinet Office said it means the deal is approved as long as EP Group “remains able to and continues to provide services that are in support of UK national security”.

It comes after business secretary Jonathan Reynolds confirmed on Monday that the Government had secured a raft of agreements from Mr Kretinsky over the postal service.

They include protecting the one-price-goes-anywhere delivery commitment and a pledge to keep Royal Mail headquartered in the UK.

The approval earlier in December paved the way for the more than 500-year-old postal service to pass into foreign ownership for the first time.

Mr Kretinsky and International Distribution Services agreed to a deal worth £3.6 billion – or £5.3 billion including debt – in May.

Since then, they were waiting for approval from the Government, which must sanction the takeover given the national importance of the postal service.

Mr Kretinsky – nicknamed the Czech sphinx – has since made several further concessions to gain approval.

They include giving the Government a “golden share” in the postal service, meaning it will need to approve any key changes to Royal Mail’s ownership, headquarters location and tax residency.

The takeover is expected to go through in early 2025.

As part of the agreements, EP Group said it will also ensure that Royal Mail will not change its corporate structure.

Under its service obligations, Royal Mail must deliver letters six days a week to all 32 million addresses in the UK for the price of a stamp.

But Royal Mail has repeatedly called for an overhaul of the service, claiming it is not financially viable.

Regulator Ofcom has been reviewing the future of the universal service since January.

It is proposing plans to ditch Saturday deliveries for second-class letters while keeping first-class mail six days a week.

On Friday, Royal Mail was fined £10.5 million by Ofcom for missing its first and second-class postal delivery targets in 2023-24.