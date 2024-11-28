Royal Mail closes in on takeover deal after ‘concessions agreed’ – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The sale of Royal Mail to a Czech billionaire is close to being finalised, after extra concessions were agreed, according to reports.

Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Group agreed to buy Royal Mail parent company International Distribution Services (IDS) earlier this year.

The company struck the controversial deal in May but the move is now being reviewed by the Government under the National Security and Investment Act.

The BBC reported on Thursday that talks between the proposed owner and the Government have been positive and that the finalised deal “could be confirmed in the next two weeks”.

The deal would still need security approval after its deal is agreed with government.

The reports indicate that Mr Kretinsky, who is nicknamed the Czech sphinx, will commit to more concessions in order to push the deal through.

He had already guaranteed to maintain the delivery operator’s one-price-goes-anywhere “universal service”. The universal service currently requires Royal Mail to deliver letters six days a week and parcels five days a week, but is under review.

He has also pledged not to raid the group’s pension surplus, and keep the brand name and Royal Mail’s UK tax residency and headquarters.

There was also an agreement to respect union demand for no compulsory redundancies until 2025.

It is thought some of these safeguards, such as the commitment to avoid compulsory redundancies, could be extended as part of a new agreement.

Union representatives have also been reportedly meeting Mr Kretinsky’s advisers this week.

IDS and the Department for Business and Trade have been contacted for comment.