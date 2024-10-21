Grandfather jailed over rioting outside Rotherham hotel dies in prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A 61-year-old grandfather who was jailed for more than two years after he was filmed screaming abuse at riot police outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has died in prison.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that Peter Lynch, 61, died at HMP Moorland, near Doncaster, on Saturday.

Sheffield Crown Court heard in August how Lynch was at the front of a mob which gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, shouting “scum” and “child killers” at police.

He was pictured holding a placard asserting the corruption of MPs, judges, the media and the police.

Lynch was jailed for two years and eight months after body-worn camera footage was shown to the court of him screaming “you are protecting people who are killing our kids and raping them” and “scum” at police with riot shields.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said on Monday: “HMP Moorland prisoner Peter Lynch died on October 19 2023.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Lynch was one of more than 50 men who have now been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court following the Rotherham rioting, which left 64 police officers injured, as well as four dogs and a horse.

Riot police were pelted with fencing and other missiles and, at one, point an attempt was made to set light to bin outside the hotel as some of those taking part smashed their way into the building.

About 240 asylum seekers were trapped in the upper storeys while staff have told how they had to barricade themselves into a panic room downstairs, fearing for their lives.

At the sentencing hearing on August 22, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC heard how Lynch suffered from diabetes, thyroid issues, angina and had recently had a heart attack.

Judge Richardson told him: “You did not yourself attack any police officer, as far as can be detected, but what you did was encourage by your conduct others to behave violently and you were part of this mob.”

He was filmed repeatedly challenging officers as they tried to push him back with shields, screaming “protect my children” and yelling: “We are on the streets now to protect our kids”.

Asked by Judge Richardson what was the meaning of the placard, Ian West, defending, said: “It’s a general conspiracy theory against anyone and any form of authority.

“This was slightly off-topic from what was going on that day.”

Mr West told the court Lynch, from Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, had been married for 36 years, has four adult children and three grandchildren.

He was working in the packing industry but was recently made unemployed, the barrister said.

Lynch pleaded guilty to violent disorder.