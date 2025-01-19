Jenrick asks top civil servant to investigate Attorney General

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government’s top civil servant has been asked to investigate “potential conflicts of interest” in relation to ministers’ top legal adviser.

Conservative shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick has written to Cabinet Secretary Sir Chris Wormald to request an investigation into Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer KC as a result of his previous legal work.

Mr Jenrick raised questions about four of Lord Hermer’s previous cases, which he proposed could raise potential conflicts of interest in his work with Government.

These included “representation of Gerry Adams in matters related to the Legacy Act” and “representation of Afghan families in the ongoing Afghanistan Inquiry”.

My concern about attacks on lawyers for doing particular cases is that it undermines faith in the legal system Lord Hermer

Mr Jenrick claimed the matters “raise serious questions about the management of potential conflicts of interest at the highest levels of Government legal service” and asked that the Cabinet Secretary “investigate these matters and revert to me as a matter of urgency”.

A Government spokesperson said: “There are well-established rules governing ministerial interests and conflicts, and as Robert Jenrick’s own letter makes clear, the Attorney General has properly declared interests from his previous role.

“These rules sit alongside rigorous and long-standing protocols to ensure all Law Officers are not consulted on issues that give rise to conflicts of interest.”

It comes after the Attorney General faced questions last week over his role in the Government’s proposed repeal of legislation that put a stop to civil claims from Troubles internees such as Mr Adams.

Last week Lord Hermer came under fire when questioned by MPs for refusing to confirm whether he had advised the Government on repealing the laws.

Lord Hermer told the Commons Justice Committee that convention for law officers under the ministerial code “precludes” him from saying whether he had been asked to advise on any matters or detail any advice given.

Pressed by Conservative committee member Sir Ashley Fox in a lengthy exchange on Wednesday morning, he also said he could not “recall” if he acted for Mr Adams on “any form of conditional fee agreement”.

He said: “I did represent Gerry Adams on something unconnected to the Legacy.

“As it happens, as a reflection of our legal system, at the same time I was representing the family of a young British soldier murdered by the IRA in the 1970s.

“Now both clients understood the importance of being able to represent everybody. That’s what a legal system is all about. And my concern about attacks on lawyers for doing particular cases is that it undermines faith in the legal system,” Lord Hermer said.