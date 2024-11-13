Paul Mescal ‘absolutely would love’ to do a third Gladiator

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Paul Mescal says he would “absolutely love” to do a third Gladiator film after director Sir Ridley Scott teased that he could be looking to do a follow-up.

The highly-anticipated second instalment of the 2000 film Gladiator, which was originally fronted by Oscar-winner Russell Crowe as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, had its premiere in London at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square.

Stars of Gladiator II, including Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal, and the film’s director, Sir Ridley, walked the red carpet ahead of the King, who had earlier hosted members of the film and TV industry at a reception at Buckingham Palace.

The event was held in aid of the Film and TV Charity, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, and marks the first premiere Charles has attended as King.

The second film tells the story of Lucius Verus, who originally appeared in the film as a child and is now played by Mescal.

Lucius escaped capture after the fall of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) in the original Oscar-winning movie and joined the fight against the Roman Empire’s expansion.

In the fight to defend his wife, Lucius is captured and placed into slavery by the forces of Marcus Acacius (Pascal) and subsequently becomes a gladiator after being bought by Macrinus (Washington), and seeks revenge.

Speaking to the PA news agency about Sir Ridley considering a third Gladiator movie, Mescal said: “When the scripts are ready, I absolutely would love to be involved.”

When asked about the Irish premiere, and crowds welcoming him in front of his former university Trinity College Dublin last week, the 28-year-old Maynooth native said: “(It was) totally unexpected and incredibly warm, like this weird oasis in the middle of this international press tour where you go home and everybody’s phenomenally generous.”

Also on the red carpet, Mescal met his All Of Us Strangers co-star and fellow Irish actor Andrew Scott.

They both seemed delighted to be reunited and hugged for a long time.

British comedian and actor Matt Lucas, who plays an emcee in the Coliseum, described Sir Ridley as an “old school Admiral” to PA, and added that he “would do his shopping, hover his carpet” to work with him again.

“He’s the closest thing we have to Spielberg in this country. He makes huge movies,” Lucas added. “There’s not really many movies made anymore on this scale.”

Gladiator II also shows how Lucius’ mother Lucilla (Nielsen), from the first film, has since married Acacius.

She plots to overthrow joint emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Carcella (Fred Hechinger) to restore the Roman republic as former slave Macrinus schemes and Lucius faces trials in the Coliseum.

The King, wearing a black bow tie, white shirt and black jacket, smiled as he shook hands and greeted Washington, Mescal, Sir Ridley and Pascal following him stepping out of his car onto the red carpet on the eve of his 76th birthday.

Washington said he did not know whether to grab Charles’s hand or not, and told the King his character was “awful”.

“I’m a lovely man you see, I’m a lovely chap, I do my best,” he added.

The King also spoke to Mescal, with the actor saying that he plays Lucius.

Charles responded saying “you get captured”, before turning to Sir Ridley, and asking what happened to Lucius, who had originally been played by Spencer Treat Clark as a child, from the first film.

Sir Ridley said that he was happy to speak “after” the King saw the second instalment.

The Queen, who was originally due to attend the red carpet event, did not accompany her husband as she continues her recovery from a chest infection.