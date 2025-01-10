Two men sought in connection with missing boy not seen since last June

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Images of two men have been released by police investigating the whereabouts of a seven-year-old boy who has been missing with his mother since last summer.

Adam Glanville and his mother Karima Mahmoud, 43 – who is in breach of a family court order – were last seen together on June 3 2024 in Richmond, south-west London, Scotland Yard said.

While Adam has not been seen since, police were notified of a sighting of Ms Mahmoud in the vicinity of Bedfont Road in Feltham on October 24.

The images released by police show two men – one with dark hair, including facial hair, and another with grey hair, a beard and thick-rimmed glasses.

The man with grey hair is wearing a t-shirt with “Run DMC” written in large letters on the front.

Detective Sergeant Mary Dawson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We need the public’s help to locate Karima and Adam.

“Karima is in breach of a family court order and police are trying to locate them both.

“I also want to identify and speak with the two men shown in the image released today.

“They were involved in an altercation with a man at the time Karima and Adam were last seen together on 3 June – the images were taken then.

“I do not believe they have caused any harm to Karima or Adam, but I believe they may have information as to their whereabouts.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 01/903997/24, and people can remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

For an immediate sighting, people are asked to dial 999.