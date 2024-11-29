Russia conducting ‘staggeringly reckless’ sabotage campaign against Europe – MI6

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Britain and its allies have uncovered a “staggeringly reckless” Russian sabotage campaign against Europe, the head of MI6 has said.

Sir Richard Moore, known as “C”, used a speech on Friday to accuse Russia of behaving in a way that was “dangerous and beyond irresponsible”.

He said: “We have recently uncovered a staggeringly reckless campaign of Russian sabotage in Europe, even as Putin and his acolytes resort to nuclear sabre-rattling to sow fear about the consequences of aiding Ukraine and challenge western resolve.”

Affirming that Ukraine had “the will to win”, Sir Richard said British and French intelligence had been “critical” in helping their leaders “navigate successfully (Vladimir) Putin’s mix of bluster and aggression”.

In the context of concern that a Donald Trump presidency in the US could see support for Ukraine decline, he added: “The cost of supporting Ukraine is well known, but the cost of not doing so would be infinitely higher.

“If Putin succeeds, China would weigh the implications, North Korea would be emboldened and Iran would become yet more dangerous.”

He made his comments during an event at the British embassy in Paris, where he appeared alongside French intelligence chief Nicolas Lerner to celebrate 120 years of the Entente Cordiale between Britain and France.

Sir Richard hailed the strength of that relationship as he said the threats facing Europe “could hardly be more serious”.

He said: “In 37 years in the intelligence profession, I have never seen the world in a more dangerous state.”

As well as the threat from Russia, Sir Richard warned that the West still faced a “full reckoning” with the “radicalising impact” of the renewed outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East following Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023, while so-called Islamic State was “expanding its reach” after defeat in Syria and Iraq.