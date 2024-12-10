Christmas poster campaign to spread solidarity with refugees after summer riots

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds of posters showcasing handwritten messages of compassion to asylum seekers are being displayed across the country in the run-up to Christmas as part of a national campaign to create a “welcoming environment for all” in the aftermath of the summer riots.

Conversation Over Borders, a national charity supporting refugee rights, collected more than 3,000 messages of kind words in August in response to asylum-seeker hotels being targeted in “far-right violence” sparked by false claims over the Southport killings on July 29.

The non-profit organisation that works with 800 asylum seekers and refugees across the country sent the notes directly to residents in initial hotel accommodation where they work.

One asylum seeker, who received a message of support, said: “I will put these up on my wall and look at them each day for motivation, and to feel loved when sometimes I feel lonely.”

The charity is now rolling out the messages to public spaces to spread the solidarity more widely.

Chief executive of Conversation Over Borders Colette Batten-Turner said: “Despite the actions of a small far-right minority, over 80% of the public want an asylum system that is fair and managed with dignity.

“This campaign helps to ensure that these voices are heard. Those minority voices of hate don’t represent us.”

She told the PA news agency that the charity has seen a “massive mental health crisis” in people they work with as a result of the riots, which was triggering of persecution and violence experienced in their home countries.

“It’s really important to help people in that recovery from the race riots,” she said.

“None of those (people) can overcome trauma if you don’t feel in a safe and supportive community.”

She added that by housing people in hotels separated from wider society, it has allowed an “anti-migrant sentiment to foster”.

Posters of the handwritten notes with a QR code to add your own messages are going up in cities including London, Brighton, Manchester and Sheffield, near train stations and shopping areas to boost the number of refugees and migrants who may see the positive signs, and also encourage as many people as possible to take part.

“Something as simple as writing a message is such a powerful but simple and easy and accessible way for people to feel like there’s hope,” Ms Batten-Turner added.

“I think the ru- up to Christmas is a really impactful time where lots of people are donating to charity or volunteering, or thinking about giving back to the community, it felt really important to run the messages of welcome at this point.

“It’s a time of solidarity and compassion in the Christmas period, it felt like the perfect moment.”