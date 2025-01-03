What the papers say – January 3
Here are the major stories making headlines this Friday.
Calls for an inquiry into the Oldham child sex abuse scandal and the future of social care are among the stories making headlines in Friday’s newspapers.
The Times and The Guardian both splash on a Labour-planned upheaval to social care and services in the UK, with ministers eager to launch an independent commission to assist with reform.
The Daily Express leads on demands made by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch for a full nationwide inquiry into Britain’s “rape gangs scandal”, while The Daily Telegraph says the Labour Party blocked a CPS probe in the wake of child sex abuse at Oldham.
The Daily Mail leads on the salaries paid to NHS managers as its says hospital wait times balloon, emergency services continue to crack under the pressure and public health services fail to meet essential performance targets.
The Daily Mirror leads with a call for Second World War veterans to lead memorial commemorations for VE/VJ days in 2025.
The i reports that millions of people across the UK may have to pay to have hot water with an incoming net zero push to phase out older gas systems.
Economists have reported in the Financial Times that tax increases are likely for the UK in 2025 with all signs seeming to point towards the inevitable due to a sluggish economy.
And, the Daily Star reveals that Britons are planning to flee the UK’s bitter winter frost in droves with travel firms booking two holidays to sunny destinations per second.