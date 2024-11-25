Reports of two missing Britons after yacht sinks off coast of Egypt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Consular support is being provided to “a number of British nationals and their families” after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea off Egypt, the Foreign Office said.

There are reports that four Britons were on board the vessel south of the coastal town of Marsa Alam and two of them remain missing.

Amr Hanafi, governor of the Red Sea region, said the yacht was carrying 44 people.

This included 31 foreign nationals from the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Switzerland, Finland, China, Slovakia, Spain and Ireland.

Twenty-eight people were saved by rescuers, with 16 people, including four Egyptians still missing, Mr Hanafi said on Monday evening.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs also said that it is “aware of this incident and is providing consular assistance” without revealing further details.

A spokesperson for travel trade organisation Abta said: “We have been in contact with our members to see if they had any customers on the ship affected by this incident.”

A distress call was made from the yacht shortly before dawn on Monday.

The vessel had left Marsa Alam for a five-day sailing.

Mr Hanafi said that according to those on board, a “high sea wave” hit the vessel and caused it to capsize in “about five or seven minutes”.

Some passengers were inside the cabins, “which is why they couldn’t get out of the boat”, his statement on Facebook said.

Mr Hanafi also ruled out that there was a technical defect to the ship, saying that all the required licences had been obtained for The Sea Story.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority warned of high waves on the Red Sea and advised against maritime activity on Sunday and Monday.

The yacht was operated by Dive Pro Liveaboard, which is based in the Egyptian resort of Hurghada.

The company said it has no information on the matter.

Rescue operations are being co-ordinated by the Egyptian military and the Red Sea Governorate.

Armed forces aircraft were deployed above the scene as part of the response.

Marsa Alam is a popular destination for tourists embarking on diving holidays, as it is near large areas with coral reefs.

Three Britons died in June last year when the diving boat they were on burst into flames off Marsa Alam.

The fire was caused by a suspected electrical fault.