Land Rover Defender converted into ‘UK’s smallest museum’ to celebrate Red Cross

A Land Rover Defender utility vehicle has been converted into what is claimed to be the UK’s smallest museum.

The plug-in, hybrid 4×4 has been fitted with artefacts, photographs and audio guides about the work of the British Red Cross.

The humanitarian charity and Defender commissioned the project to celebrate a 70-year partnership enabling the former to use the vehicles in more than 50 countries.

The British Red Cross believes the vehicle is the UK’s smallest museum.

A museum created in a phone box near Halifax, West Yorkshire, that previously claimed to be the smallest, is no longer open to the public, the charity said.

Up to five visitors can fit inside the Defender, which will initially be open on Thursday and Friday at London’s South Bank Observation Point.

Discussions are ongoing about making the free attraction available in other locations.

One of the humanitarian missions featured inside is the deployment of four nurses each with Defenders turned into mobile clinics to remote communities in Kenya in 1954.

There are also artefacts from responses to major floods in the UK between 2007 and 2013, conflicts in the former Yugoslavia in 1993, and last year’s earthquake in Turkey.

British Red Cross chief supporter officer, Paul Amadi, said: “The enduring partnership between the British Red Cross and Defender has lasted a remarkable 70 years, and over that time has helped over two million people.

“We’re delighted today to launch our mobile museum to tell the story of the partnership and showcase the impact we have had over seven decades.

“We look forward to the future of our partnership and continuing to be there for communities in crisis.”

Defender managing director Mark Cameron said: “Defender is a proud supporter of the British Red Cross and this year marks the 70th anniversary of working together for the good of remote communities across the world.

“Since the first model … joined the Red Cross fleet in 1954, the capability of our vehicles has been used to deliver humanitarian aid in conflict and disaster zones around the world.

“The launch of the mobile museum showcases Defender’s capability in a very different way, and we hope it can raise awareness of the invaluable work made possible by our enduring and unique humanitarian partnership.”

The original version of the Defender was a favourite with the late Queen Elizabeth II and featured in films such as the James Bond movie Skyfall and Edge Of Tomorrow starring Tom Cruise.

Jaguar Land Rover ended production at its Solihull factory in the West Midlands in January 2016 amid difficulties meeting modern safety and emissions standards.

The new Defender, built in Slovakia, was launched in September 2019.