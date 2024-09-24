I wish we could have done more to support staff in pandemic, NI CMO says

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer has said he wishes they could have done more for staff working during the pandemic.

Sir Michael McBride said the pandemic “took a heavy toll” on health and social care staff across the region.

He said they included his friends and colleagues as well as his daughter, who he said worked in an intensive care unit during the pandemic.

Sir Michael was asked during the UK Covid-19 Inquiry if he felt there was sufficient protection for healthcare workers in Northern Ireland during the pandemic, in terms of the support they were being offered.

He said: “I’m not certain there was sufficient support available to healthcare workers working anywhere during the pandemic.

“I only wish that we could have done more. Looking back on it, these were my friends and my colleagues, my daughter was working in intensive care during the pandemic.

“Whether you were working in intensive care, working in a ward or working in a care home, these were harrowing experiences.

“We were asking nursing staff to facilitate individuals saying goodbye to family using iPads, being present in the most intimate of conversations, so I think that had a very significant impact.”

Sir Michael said he commissioned a report on the impact on staff, and after that they put in extra support, such as a health and wellbeing framework, psychological support, helplines and safe spaces where people could seek support.

“There was always more we could have done, and I know, speaking to colleagues, the pandemic had a heavy, heavy toll on those working in a very difficult circumstances, and I have no doubt there is much more we could have done,” he said.