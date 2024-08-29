Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man appears in court after murder of woman in Londonderry

Montserrat Martorell, 65, was found dead in a flat in Londonderry last weekend.

Rebecca Black
Thursday 29 August 2024 08:19
Ciaran Murray appeared in court in Londonderry (PA)
Ciaran Murray appeared in court in Londonderry (PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been remanded in custody over the murder of a woman in Londonderry.

Montserrat Martorell, 65, was found dead in a flat in Londonderry on Saturday August 24.

Ciaran Murray, 28, of Gortfoyle Place in the city, has been charged with her murder.

He has also been charged with rape and arson endangering life with intent.

He appeared before Londonderry magistrate’s court via videolink on Thursday.

He said: “Yes, I understand the charges,” after they were read to him.

A detective inspector said she believed she could connect him to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

The case will next be mentioned at court on September 26.

