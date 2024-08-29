Man appears in court after murder of woman in Londonderry

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man has been remanded in custody over the murder of a woman in Londonderry.

Montserrat Martorell, 65, was found dead in a flat in Londonderry on Saturday August 24.

Ciaran Murray, 28, of Gortfoyle Place in the city, has been charged with her murder.

He has also been charged with rape and arson endangering life with intent.

He appeared before Londonderry magistrate’s court via videolink on Thursday.

He said: “Yes, I understand the charges,” after they were read to him.

A detective inspector said she believed she could connect him to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

The case will next be mentioned at court on September 26.