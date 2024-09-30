Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Widespread flooding has created ‘ideal conditions’ for rodents

The National Pest Technicians Association says rats and mice are seeking out drier, elevated areas such as homes and food businesses.

Matthew Cooper
Monday 30 September 2024 04:41
Rats in the Victoria area of central London (PA)
Rats in the Victoria area of central London (PA)

Householders are being warned about the dangers of increased rodent activity caused by recent flooding.

Pest control body the National Pest Technicians Association is urging the public to keep food and waste secure, and check properties for any gaps, cracks, or holes where rodents scavenging for food could enter.

With rodents’ usual food sources being disrupted by flooding, current weather patterns have created the ideal conditions for rodents to make their way inside homes and businesses.

NPTA technical manager Grahame Turner said: “Rats and mice will often live in burrows underground, and rats will also live in drains and sewers.

“Floods can cause these spaces to become waterlogged and lead to the rodents being flushed from their normal habitat.

“They will seek refuge in drier, elevated areas such as homes, offices, and commercial properties including, of course, food businesses.

“This increases the likelihood of infestations in places that might not typically experience rodent problems.”

Mr Turner added: “Understanding how weather impacts rodent behaviour, and taking proactive steps to rodent-proof your property, can help protect your home or business from infestations.

“Badly constructed, poorly maintained or damaged drains and pipes can act as entry points, bringing rodents straight into your property.”

