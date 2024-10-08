Train passengers spend billions at stores near stations – report

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Train travel is vital for local economies with passengers spending billions of pounds each year, according to new research commissioned by the rail sector.

Annual expenditure by train passengers in Britain is £23 billion at high street stores and £9 billion at independent businesses, the study funded by industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) estimated.

Some 70% of respondents to a survey conducted for the report said having a train station helps local businesses in their area thrive.

Passengers spend an average of around £7 each before every departure at independent businesses in or near stations, such as through buying a coffee, having a haircut or purchasing a gift.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “Rail is at the heart of local economies.

“Up and down the country, we’re seeing networks of small and medium businesses and independent companies thriving in and around train stations.

“For our customers, travelling by train is more than getting from A to B.

“It is a ticket to explore our towns and cities, and support the businesses on their local high streets.

“If more people choose to travel by train in the future, we can only expect to see a stronger ripple effect, giving a further boost to local economies.”

The figures in the report, produced by consultancy WPI Economics, are based on a survey of more than 3,000 people whose last journey was from one of 20 towns or 20 cities.

Separate Office and Rail and Road statistics show the Government contributed £21.1 billion to Britain’s rail industry in the year to the end of March 2023.

This largely consisted of £11.9 billion for the operational railway, £6.9 billion towards developing HS2 and £2.0 billion for infrastructure and enhancements.