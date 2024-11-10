Bereaved girl ‘proud’ to march on Remembrance Sunday for RAF father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A teenage girl whose father died after serving in the RAF said she was “proud” to march past the Cenotaph to “honour” him on Remembrance Sunday.

Lexie Pallett, 16, marched with the charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers, which supports hundreds of bereaved military children and young people.

Lexie, who also marched in 2022, said: “I’m immensely proud of me being here today, but I’m also proud of the fact that I’m here to honour my dad and honour the things that he did while he was in service.”

There’s a sense of family - you don't have to talk about your loved one if you don't want to, because everyone knows why you're there Lexie Pallett

Her father Sergeant Oliver Pallett died in 2020 by suicide and Lexie joined the charity two months later.

Throughout her time at Scotty’s, Lexie and her family have been supported through respite breaks, emotional bereavement support, group events and grants to help towards their education and development.

Discussing her experience of the charity, Lexie said: “You also talk about everything else so that’s really nice.

“There’s a sense of family – you don’t have to talk about your loved one if you don’t want to, because everyone knows why you’re there.”

Around 100 people from the charity, including 53 children and young people – many of whom were wearing their parent’s medals – attended the Royal British Legion’s march past the Cenotaph on Sunday.

The children were accompanied by a parent or carer, and the charity said those marching wore a yellow and black scarf to help them “feel united in their grief and part of Scotty’s supportive community”.

Lexie said the Duke of Sussex, who is a global ambassador for Scotty’s, sent the children sweets ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The charity was set up in 2010 by Army widow Nikki Scott, following the impact of the death of her husband Corporal Lee Scott in Afghanistan in 2009 on their two young children.

Speaking of Harry’s involvement, Ms Scott said: “He’s very much in contact. He sent the children sweets today as well.

“They all have sweets in their pockets from Prince Harry.”

Ms Scott said funding had been a “real challenge” this year and the charity had been unable to put on a winter festival for the children it supports in 2024.

Scotty’s has supported more than 700 bereaved military children and young people so far this year and has a long-term goal to support over 1,000 children annually by 2030.