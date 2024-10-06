Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What the papers say – October 6

Here are the biggest stories leading Sunday’s front pages.

Jessica Coates
Saturday 05 October 2024 21:16
A collection of British newspapers.
A collection of British newspapers. (PA Archive)

Domestic and foreign politics dominate Sunday’s front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph leads on plans from Chancellor Rachel Reeves to increase her borrowing in the upcoming budget. But analysis warns her proposal may push up interest rates.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting announced plans for a blood test that could detect the 12 most common types of cancer, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The Observer reports warnings from unions and tax experts could prevent Labour’s plans to impose VAT on private school fees.

The Prime Minister has warned conflict in the Middle East has spread “vile hatred” in some UK communities, The Sunday Times reports.

The Mail on Sunday splashes on claims teenage boys could be investigated by anti-terrorism officers if they make sexist jokes in the classroom.

Overseas, the Sunday Express reports British forces across the Falkland Islands are on high alert after Argentina threatened to “recapture” them.

Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday splashes on the owner of a “haunted doll” collection who was reportedly attacked by one of them.

