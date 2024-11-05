Atkins: ‘Crass’ move on farm inheritance tax makes UK more reliant on imports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The new shadow environment secretary has said the “crass decision” to remove some inheritance tax relief for farms has betrayed the Government’s lack of knowledge about the countryside.

Victoria Atkins said the move had “consigned family farms and businesses to being sold off and split up as families cannot afford massive tax bills”.

Under plans announced in the Budget, inheritance tax will be charged at 20% on agricultural assets above £1 million, although Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said that in some cases the threshold could in practice be about £3 million.

While the 20% figure still represents a relief of 50% compared to the standard rate, farming unions and opposition parties have criticised the move, arguing that it will make British farms uncompetitive.

Writing in the Telegraph newspaper, Ms Atkins said: “This is a serious mistake that Labour has made in their Budget. Their lack of understanding of the realities of farming was revealed in the crass decision to slash years of careful tax policy to keep family farms intact and protected from inheritance tax.”

She suggested the move would make the UK more reliant on imports, adding: “If farmers have to set aside money for a potential tax raid rather than investing in the farm, it will no doubt impact food production, increase prices and make British farmers less competitive.”

Ms Reeves has defended her proposed reforms to inheritance tax on farms by claiming it is not “affordable” to keep the current system.

The Chancellor used her first Budget to announce a change to agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR) from April 2026 in a bid to secure more money for public services.

Budget documents state the Government wants to restrict the “generosity” of APR and BPR for the “wealthiest estates”.

The first £1 million of combined business and agricultural assets will continue to attract no inheritance tax.

But for assets over £1 million, inheritance tax will apply with 50% relief, at an effective rate of 20%.

The Chancellor said “only a very small number of agricultural properties” will be affected, although the National Farmers’ Union warned the reforms could force farmers to sell their family farms to pay the inheritance tax bill.

Ms Reeves said many “difficult decisions” were needed in the Budget in order to fix public services and place the economy on a firmer footing.