What the papers say – October 25

The front pages at the end of the working week are led by continued speculation over the upcoming Budget.

The Financial Times reports Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she would rewrite how Government debt is measured in her first Budget, with taxes and borrowing set to increase.

Former chancellor Jeremy Hunt warned that increased borrowing could increase the cost of mortgages for hundreds of thousands of households, according to The Telegraph and Daily Mail.

The Times leads with a warning from Labour grandee Lord Blunkett that imposing national insurance on employers’ pension contributions could jeopardise people’s standard of living in retirement.

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer coming under pressure from Commonwealth leaders to engage in a “meaningful, truthful and respectful” discussion about slavery.

The Daily Express says online fraudsters are selling thousands of pounds worth of fake poppies.

The i reports mental health therapists who have been struck off for serious misconduct cannot be stopped from continuing to see clients.

Metro says the cost of shoplifting each year has reached £1.8 billion.

The Sun reports a nuclear sub ran dangerously low on food during a six-month patrol.

The Daily Mirror dedicates its front page to helping Pride of Britain winner Florrie Bark raise money for her children’s cancer charity.

And the Daily Star carries a case of mistaken identity.