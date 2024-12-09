Reeves aims for ‘businesslike’ relationship with EU in finance chiefs meeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The UK and EU should aim to have a “businesslike” relationship going forward, the Chancellor is to say as she meets European finance chiefs.

Rachel Reeves will be the first Chancellor to attend the Eurogroup meeting of EU finance ministers since Brexit, as the Government continues its efforts to reset relations with the bloc.

The Chancellor will acknowledge Britain and Europe’s “fractious” relationship in recent years, telling her counterparts: “Division and chaos defined the last government’s approach to Europe. It will not define ours.”

The reset in relations is about doing what is in the best interests of our shared economies and those that depend on it Chancellor Rachel Reeves

She will add: “We want a relationship built on trust, mutual respect, and pragmatism. A mature, businesslike relationship where we can put behind us the low ambitions of the past and move forward, focused instead on all that we have in common.

“And all that we might achieve together to keep our countries safe, secure and prosperous.”

Three key areas in the UK-EU relationship will be the focus of Ms Reeves’ speech: tackling shared challenges like the war in Ukraine, championing free trade, and strengthening economic partnerships.

Ministers have however ruled out returning to the single market, the customs union, and freedom of movement as they seek to build closer ties with Europe.

(It) means breaking down barriers to trade, creating opportunities to invest and helping our businesses sell in each other’s markets Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Ms Reeves will add that a closer economic relationship between the UK and the EU is “not a zero-sum game”.

“It’s about improving both our growth prospects,” she will add.

The Chancellor will continue: “The reset in relations is about doing what is in the best interests of our shared economies and those that depend on it.

“That means breaking down barriers to trade, creating opportunities to invest and helping our businesses sell in each other’s markets.

The Government needs to be more ambitious about rebuilding stronger ties with our European allies Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper

“That’s why I’m here today; that’s what our reset seeks to achieve.”

The Lib Dems said ministers’ plans to rebuild ties with Europe “needs more than just warm words”.

Daisy Cooper, Liberal Democrat deputy leader and Treasury spokesperson, added: “The Government needs to be more ambitious about rebuilding stronger ties with our European allies.

“It’s difficult to understand why they are failing to pursue the UK-EU Youth Mobility Scheme, which would be a good first step, provide a boost to the economy and give young people opportunities to live and work across Europe.”

For the Tories, shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith meanwhile said the Chancellor “should be spending all her energy working out how to reverse her devastating budget measures that have crashed confidence and will see fewer jobs, lower salaries, and higher taxes”.

He added: “If she is interested in growth, she should tell the Prime Minister to jump on a plane to the US and talk to Trump about getting a US-UK trade deal done, not trying to take Britain backwards into the slow growth EU.”