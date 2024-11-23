What the papers say – November 23
Here are the biggest stories leading Saturday’s front pages.
The economic fallout from Labour’s October budget features heavily on the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers.
The Times, Financial Times and Daily Mail all focus on Britain’s private sector shrinking in the month since Chancellor Rachel Reeves unveiled her financial vision.
The Daily Express warns the Budget’s impact on social care could be “disastrous”.
The i looks at the rising number of people admitted to hospital due to side effects and reactions to weight loss injections.
The Daily Mirror reports the King is planning a trip to South Asia.
Donald Trump is considering sanctions against the International Criminal Court after an arrest warrant was issued for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to The Daily Telegraph.
Lastly, the Daily Star reports the King’s coronation cost £72 million, which it says is the same amount that could fund an extra 2,057 nurses per year.