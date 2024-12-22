What the papers say – December 22
A variety of stories adorn Sunday’s front pages.
The nation’s Sunday papers carry a wide range of local and international stories.
The Observer reports ministers are resisting demands to rush through legislation to block Elon Musk from donating millions of dollars to Nigel Farage.
The Sunday Telegraph says a net zero grocery tax could see food prices rise.
The Mail on Sunday labels Chancellor Rachel Reeves a “grinch” over her Budget’s impact on charities.
The Sun on Sunday says the man who killed five people at a German Christmas market previously threatened an attack.
Budget cuts mean the HMS Queen Elizabeth would need six months to be battle ready, according to the Sunday Express.
And the Daily Star Sunday says a gangster killed Marilyn Monroe on the orders of the US mafia.