Drivers urged to avoid ‘flat battery blues’

Drivers are being urged to avoid starting next year with a flat battery.

The RAC said it expects Monday January 6 to be one of its busiest days for breakdowns across the whole of 2025.

On the first Monday of every year thousands of commuters discover that cars left idle throughout the Christmas period will not start when they return to work.

It can be thoroughly depressing if nothing happens when you go to start the ignition Alice Simpson, RAC

With New Year’s Day falling on a Wednesday in 2025, many people are expected to extend their time off work until the following Monday, resulting in a longer period where their cars are unused.

Households with more than one vehicle are thought to be at greater risk as many will only use one over the festive period, meaning the batteries of the others are more likely to go flat.

The RAC said battery issues are the most common reason for vehicle breakdowns all year round, but cooler temperatures during winter put a greater strain on batteries because of the increased use of heaters, lights, heated screens and seats.

It is advising all motorists to ensure their vehicles are taken on a drive to keep the batteries topped up.

RAC spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: “The first working day after Christmas is typically the busiest of the year for our patrols attending drivers suffering the flat battery blues.

“It can be thoroughly depressing if nothing happens when you go to start the ignition.

“Cars left unused over the holidays, such as second vehicles left parked up, are often a breakdown statistic waiting to happen.

“Luckily, a flat battery is easily avoidable if drivers take their cars for a good run during their Christmas breaks.”