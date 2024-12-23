PTSD symptoms rise four-fold in jurors exposed to distressing evidence – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) increased four-fold in people who witnessed distressing evidence as part of a mock trial, a study has found.

Jury members are “not robots” and should have access to specialist support, according to researchers.

They also called for the wider roll-out of a pilot scheme that offers six free counselling sessions to Crown Court jurors after they have heard disturbing evidence.

It's really important that they have this access to support if they need it, or just knowing that it's there and available to them once the trial's ended Dr Matt Brooks

The study, led by academics at Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU), involved 180 people acting as mock jurors for a fictitious murder trial that was based on a real-life case.

Prior to being shown the materials, the jurors were asked to complete a survey measuring stress symptoms and were then given a summary of the murder case before being split into three groups.

One group was then shown a 3D computer model of a human skull, which they could see and rotate on a screen.

The second group was given a 3D-printed model of a human skull which they could hold, and the third group was shown autopsy photographs showing injuries to the victim’s skull.

Dr Matt Brooks, senior lecturer in psychology at MMU, told the PA news agency: “We have jurors who are going into jury service with prior trauma and mental health difficulties, and then they’re then being exposed to this stressful material in the courtroom, as well as other stresses within the courtroom environment, such as the pressure to reach a verdict, being in an unfamiliar environment, being separated and family and friends not being able to talk about their experiences.”

After viewing the materials, the jurors were asked to complete a diary for seven days, with researchers looking at symptoms like intrusive thoughts and stress.

Before the study, 11% of the mock jurors met the “threshold” for PTSD symptoms.

This increased to 44% after they had been exposed to the case materials.

“We’re not saying they were diagnosed with PTSD, they just met the threshold for those symptoms,” Dr Brooks added.

“That was a four-fold increase – a very big increase across the study.

“What we’re trying to say here with this finding, is that it’s an obvious increase, it’s substantial, but we can’t tell necessarily if it recedes after that point.

“In all likelihood, for many participants, it would have done. But at least seven days afterwards, there’s still these high rates of stress being experienced by these mock jurors.”

PTSD is a mental health condition caused when a person experiences very stressful, frightening or distressing events.

Symptoms can include flashbacks, irritability, guilt, trouble sleeping, difficulty concentrating and feelings of isolation.

According to the NHS, about one in three people who have a traumatic experience develop PTSD.

Dr Hannah Fawcett, also a senior lecturer in psychology at MMU, added that the skulls were given to the researchers by the pathologist who has been involved in the real murder case.

“It showed signs of horrific trauma that the victim had sustained,” she added.

“So the participants were exposed to exactly that, and the autopsy photos were taken from the actual autopsy of that victim, so they were very realistic of the types of materials that jurors could be exposed to and are exposed to in the course of jury service.”

Dr Fawcett said the team used the three different types of materials as they are currently used in courtroom practice.

“There’s less use of autopsy photographs now because there’s more recognition that they are highly distressing,” she said. “But they’ve implemented these other modalities as a less distressing alternative – but then it’s never been tested as to whether it is actually less distressing.”

In October, the Ministry of Justice launched a pilot scheme at 15 Crown Courts in England and Wales, which gives jurors who have heard disturbing evidence – such as murder, abuse and cruelty – access to a 24/7 helpline and six free counselling sessions.

I think the findings that we have really demonstrate that that pilot needs to be rolled out more widely across the country, so that every juror has access to specialist support, not just those in those pilot areas Dr Fawcett

Dr Fawcett told PA: “Up until very, very recently, jurors have been a little bit overlooked, and there’s been no specialist support available to them.

“I think the findings that we have really demonstrate that that pilot needs to be rolled out more widely across the country so that every juror has access to specialist support, not just those in those pilot areas.

“I think it also demonstrates the importance of further understanding around what people come into the courtroom with and creating really trauma-informed courtroom practice.”

She added that jurors are “not robots”, saying: “They’re not coming in and making these impartial, unemotional decisions.

“They’re human beings with families and lives, and worry about their jobs while they’re on jury service and all these types of things, and they need some recognition of that.”

Dr Brooks said: “What we’re calling for is access to post-trial juror support.

“Not everyone will require that support, and we recognise that most jurors will probably find the experience to be quite rewarding, but there will be a substantial minority of jurors who do find it quite difficult to process what’s happened in the courtroom.

“It’s really important that they have this access to support if they need it, or just knowing that it’s there and available to them once the trial’s ended.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “We launched our pilot programme offering free counselling and a 24/7 helpline to jurors in October so that those involved in distressing cases get the support they need.

“This initiative provides crucial support, advice, and information for all jurors in 15 Crown Courts who need assistance after hearing challenging evidence.”