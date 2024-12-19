Detective who survived terrorist attack retires from PSNI
A detective in Northern Ireland who survived a terrorist attack has retired from police.
Detective Inspector John Caldwell was shot several times by dissident republicans in Co Tyrone in 2023.
The attack happened while he was off duty and with his young son, packing up after coaching a youth football team in Omagh.
The detective, who had investigated a number of high-profile murder cases, spent several weeks in intensive care.
The PSNI said Mr Caldwell retired on medical grounds earlier this month.
Earlier this year, he was presented with the King’s Police Medal for distinguished services in the police service by the Princess Royal at Buckingham Palace.
Speaking then, he said he was still recovering from his injuries after being shot nine times.
“The recovery is going very well. That’s thanks to the medical teams and thanks to the support from family and friends, and from my wife and my son,” he added.
In a statement on Thursday evening, Chief Constable Jon Boutcher confirmed Mr Caldwell retired on December 5.
“John was the subject of a cowardly and murderous attack in 2023, and we thank him for his bravery, commitment and service to the public,” he said.
“We wish him all the very best in the future.”