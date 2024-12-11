Prisons will still run out of room despite building plans – Justice Secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The country’s prisons will still run out of space despite Government plans to build four more jails, the Justice Secretary has said.

Shabana Mahmood also suggested councils could be overruled to push through the building plans in a bid to grip the overcrowding crisis.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has promised to find a total of 14,000 cell spaces in jails by 2031.

Some 6,400 of these will be at newly built prisons, with £2.3 billion towards the cost over the next two years.

The remaining places will be found by measures including building new wings at existing jails, or by refurbishing cells currently out of action, and an extra £500 million will go towards “vital building maintenance”, the department said on Wednesday.

Asked whether the estate would run out of cells within three years, even with 14,000 extra places, the Justice Secretary told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We will run out because even all of that new supply, with the increase in prison population that we will see as a result of that new supply, doesn’t help you with the rise in demand, because demand is still rising faster than any supply could catch up with.”

Stressing that “building alone” will not be enough to deal with the overcrowding crisis, Ms Mahmood also confirmed “we will have to expand the range of punishment outside of prison”, adding: “That does mean that we will have more offenders monitored outside.”

Prisons will be deemed sites of “national importance” amid efforts to prevent lengthy planning delays, with Ms Mahood saying decisions on new prison building will be made by Deputy Prime Minster Angela Rayner, who is the Housing Secretary.

Asked whether the Government would “fast-track applications and overrule the objections of local people and local councils”, Ms Mahood told BBC Breakfast: “Yes, so our manifesto commitment was that we consider prisons to be of national importance.

“These are critical infrastructure projects, they are absolutely necessary to make sure the country doesn’t run out of prison places.”

Asked about concerns people may have about a prison being built near their homes, she said: “We have to be honest about the fact that prison building is required.”