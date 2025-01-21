Anne heads to South Africa without husband Sir Tim Laurence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess Royal will travel to South Africa for a two-day trip without husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, who has suffered a suspected torn ligament.

Anne begins with a visit to Cape Town but is travelling by herself after Sir Tim was injured while working on her Gatcombe estate, it is understood.

The former naval officer needs treatment in the UK and is unable to fly with the princess, who will travel by a commercial flight and start the trip with a project close to her heart – horses supporting the disabled.

Anne will watch riders being put through their paces at the Cape Town-based organisation South African Riding for the Disabled Association.

It is similar to the UK charity Riding for the Disabled, which the princess supports as president, with both using horse riding to help children and adults with physical disabilities to improve their wellbeing.

Later at the British High Commission, Anne will view an exhibition by former England cricketer Nick Compton, grandson of renowned batsman Denis Compton.

During the two-day visit the princess will commemorate the sacrifices of black South Africans and other races who played a vital role as military labourers during the First World War.

She is president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and will unveil the organisation’s Cape Town Labour Corps Memorial, which honours more than 1,700 South Africans who carried out non-combat jobs and died with no known grave or commemoration.

She will also visit the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, which keeps alive the memory and achievements of the former archbishop of Cape Town who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1984 for his opposition to apartheid in South Africa.

Anne, who last visited South Africa in 2012 to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee, will also visit the Royal Cape Yacht Club and the South African Astronomical Observatory.