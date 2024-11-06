‘It won’t be easy’ for Lionesses to win Euro 2025, says leader at FA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A leader at the FA has said it “won’t be easy” for the Lionesses to retain their title as champions of Europe, after being made an MBE.

Kay Cossington, women’s technical director at the FA, said it was “incredible” to receive the honour for services to association football from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Ms Cossington, who has worked at the FA for nearly 20 years, said she got into football playing with her siblings.

As one of five children with two older brothers and a dad who was “crazy about football”, football was at the forefront for Ms Cossington, who grew up in east London.

“I really enjoyed playing, I was sporty and I was good at it. But back then there weren’t many teams for girls to play in,” she said.

Ms Cossington, who oversees the various Lioness teams, said she has seen a lot change in her time at the FA.

“This award is for me but also recognises all the incredible work before me.

“Winning the Euros in 2022 was a massive milestone.

“It means my daughter now growing up sees women’s football is the norm and my son sees girls can play in the same way boys do.”

Looking ahead to the Euros in Switzerland next year, Ms Cossington said: “We are now meticulously planning for the Euros and want to be at our very best.

“We want to try to retain our title. We accept that won’t be easy.”

Demand for women’s football teams has soared in recent years, with County FAs reporting in January that the number of women and girls’ football teams in England had more than doubled in the last seven years.

The largest increase came in the 2022-23 season, when almost 1,500 new teams were registered in the immediate aftermath of when England hosted the Euros.

“Now demand is going up we need more facilities and pitches,” said Ms Cossington.

“We have more work to do. We don’t rest out our laurels.”