Kate wishes England rugby team good luck for Six Nations opening match
Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while her husband, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.
The Princess of Wales has wished the England rugby team good luck ahead of their opening match of the Six Nations against Ireland.
In a message on X, the princess wished the team’s new captain, Maro Itoje, and head coach Steve Borthwick good luck for the match.
The post read: “Good luck to Steve, Maro and everyone involved with @englandrugby for your opening game of @sixnationsrugby against Ireland. C”.
The famously competitive couple have previously joked about supporting different teams during the Six Nations tournament, with William supporting Wales and Kate cheering on England.
During the 2023 tournament, William joked it would be a “tense journey home” with his wife after a Six Nations Wales vs England match in Cardiff.
The Princess Royal, who has been patron of Scottish rugby since 1986, attended the competition last year, where she greeted players at a match between Scotland and France ahead of kick-off.