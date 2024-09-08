Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kate hoping to make Cenotaph appearance and host annual Christmas carol concert

No date has been set for the Princess of Wales’s return to public life, but she is said to be thinking about the months ahead.

Laura Elston
Sunday 08 September 2024 04:55
The Princess of Wales is hoping to join the royal family at the Cenotaph in November (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Princess of Wales is hoping to join the royal family at the Cenotaph in November (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Princess of Wales is hoping to join the royal family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday and host her Christmas carol concert, according to reports.

Kate, who has undergone months of chemotherapy treatment for cancer, is “potentially” set to join the King on November 10 at the national service in Whitehall in honour of those who died in conflict, The Sunday Times said.

Planning is also said to be under way for her annual televised Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in December, if she continues to have “more ‘good days'”, the newspaper revealed.

No date has been set for her return to public life, but the princess is understood to be holding more regular meetings as she works from home, having enjoyed the summer with the Prince of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate, 42, has made two official public appearances since her diagnosis – attending Trooping the Colour in June and presenting the Wimbledon men’s trophy in July.

In an update ahead of Trooping, she said in a moving written message that she was making good progress but was “not out of the woods yet” and had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

On Friday, the princess said she was “looking forward to working” with the UK’s new Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields.

A personal welcome message from Kate, who is joint president of the Scout Association, was posted on the Waleses’ official social media account.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.

