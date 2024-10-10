Kate’s gradual return to public duties after end of cancer treatment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Princess of Wales’s first joint public appearance alongside her husband since her cancer treatment ended marks a major milestone in her journey back to public duties.

Kate, who met privately with bereaved families of the Southport stabbing victims before greeting emergency responders in front of the cameras, travelled with William to Merseyside for her first official royal engagement outside of London since her diagnosis.

The princess, who revealed she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer in March, opened up last month about her hopes for the future and the toll this year has had on her family.

She announced she had finished her chemotherapy course in a heartfelt video on September 9, in which she spoke about her experience while footage played of the Waleses and their children enjoying time together outdoors.

Kate, 42, said she was entering “this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life”.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said.

She added: “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long.”

The princess said she was “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months” but added her focus was “doing what I can to stay cancer free”.

Last week, the princess was pictured hugging an aspiring teenage photographer with a rare and aggressive form of cancer after inviting her to take pictures at investitures at Windsor Castle.

Kate met Liz Hatton, 16, from Harrogate, and her family privately after the ceremony with William.

In a personal message on social media, William and Kate praised the teenager, who has desmoplastic small round cell tumour, describing her as a “talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both”.

Liz said afterwards that it was “mind-blowing” to hug Kate, adding she was “very thankful” to have the experience of taking photos at the castle.

During September, Kate was spotted going to church in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, with William, and the King and Queen.

She also privately attended a ballet performance of the English National Ballet’s Giselle at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in London, posting a message describing the show as “moving”.

She has met aides to discuss staging her annual Christmas carol service in December, and also held meeting on her early years work.

It is Kate’s hope to join the royal family at the annual Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in honour of the war dead on November 10 – an important fixture in the royal family’s calendar.

In June, Kate looked relaxed during her first day in the spotlight following her cancer diagnosis at the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony.

She took part in the carriage procession and joined William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and other royals on the Palace balcony.

It came the day after a health update from Kate, who was pictured in the grounds of the Windsor Castle estate, standing in a tranquil setting against a weeping willow tree near a lake.

She issued a written message saying she was “making good progress” and had “good days and bad days”, but added: “I am not out of the woods yet.”

A few weeks later she made another rare appearance when she presented the Wimbledon men’s final trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.

The princess, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was accompanied by Charlotte and chatted to ball boys and girls, and entered Centre Court to loud applause.