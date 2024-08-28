William and Kate wish nation’s athletes ‘very best of luck’ ahead of Paralympics

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The Prince and Princess of Wales have wished the country’s Paralympians the “very best of luck” ahead of the opening ceremony.

William and Kate posted a message of support on social media just a few hours before flag bearers Lucy Shuker, a wheelchair tennis player, and wheelchair basketball athlete Terry Bywater lead Paralympics GB competitors at the glittering event.

The Duke of Edinburgh, patron of the British Paralympic Association, echoed the words of his nephew in a similar post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Paris is hosting the Paralympics just a few weeks after the French capital staged the Olympics which saw Team GB win a clutch of medals.

William and Kate said in their message posted on X: “Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport!

“Wishing the very best of luck to our @ParalympicsGB athletes and all those competing at #Paris2024. W & C.”

The princess is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer but made an appearance at the weekend, attending the Sunday service at Crathie Kirk on the Balmoral estate alongside William.

Edward said in his message: “To all members of the @ParalympicsGB team heading for Paris, whether athletes, officials or staff, I want to wish you the very best of luck at the Paralympic Games.”