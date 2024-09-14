Prince of Wales makes unannounced private visit to helicopter base

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Prince of Wales surprised helicopter staff on Friday after making an unannounced visit to a base in Oxfordshire.

Prince William, 42, turned up at the official opening of the new Airbus Helicopters headquarters at Oxford Airport, the PA news agency understands.

His appearance was not announced in advance and it is understood he was there in a private capacity.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, he was invited by Airbus because of his connection with London Air Ambulance, of which he is a patron.

He reportedly attended wearing a blue jumper and spoke informally with staff. He was also shown around the newly delivered Airbus H135, bound for London Air Ambulance, which was on display in the hanger.

The helicopter is an updated version of the aircraft the Prince flew during his two years as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance between March 2015 and July 2017.

William also served as a RAF search and rescue pilot.

His eldest son, Prince George, is said to have been fascinated with aircraft since he was a toddler.

Managing Director of Airbus Helicopters in the UK, Lenny Brown, said: “We very much appreciate His Royal Highness’s attendance at the opening of our new HQ.

“The prince is an important figure in the British helicopter community and it was a great pleasure to show him our new state-of-the-art production facilities.”