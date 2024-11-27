William’s ears left in dire straits thanks to Prince Louis’ drumming practice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Prince of Wales joked that Prince Louis’ drumming practice has left him taking drastic action when he thanked celebrity musicians for supporting a wildlife charity.

William told Dire Straits star Mark Knopfler and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood that his son’s musical aspirations have left him with his fingers in his ears, when they attended the Tusk Conservation Awards honouring workers safeguarding Africa’s habitat and animals.

A ranger from Africa Parks, an organisation managing national parks the Duke of Sussex supports as president, was recognised during the ceremony, with Claver Ntoyinkima winning the wildlife ranger award for being an inspiring leader and his dedicated work in Rwanda’s Nyungwe National Park.

William gave the keynote speech to guests, who included actor Idris Elba, in his role as royal patron of the Tusk Trust wildlife charity and called for global support for those working to stop future generations becoming “disconnected from nature”.

Before the awards presentation, the prince chatted to Wood, joined by his wife Sally Humphreys, and Knopfler and his spouse Kitty Aldridge, and the royal quipped there was lots of creativity in the room and they could start a band.

He joked: “My youngest is learning the drums, that’s why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears.”

William went on to say “I’m interested in different eras of music” and “music is such an important part of my life”.

Later, during his keynote speech at the event staged at the Savoy hotel, the future king said: “Tonight is a reminder that our planet continues to face terrifying environmental concerns from climate change and habitat destruction to the exploitation of natural resources and an alarming downward trend in global biodiversity.

“Rainforests the size of countries are disappearing. And one million species are at risk of extinction mostly due to human activity.

“Now is the time to support those globally that work to prevent future generations from becoming disconnected from nature, we must invest in the natural world around us and understand the value it has for us all, both now and in the future.

“That is why the insight and knowledge of the award winners tonight is so important. They should guide and inspire us all to drive change.”