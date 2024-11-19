King and Queen to be joined by solo Prince of Wales for white tie reception

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King and Queen are to host a glittering diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace.

The Prince of Wales will attend the annual white tie and tiara event at the palace on Tuesday evening, but the Princess of Wales, who is often a regular attendee, will not be present.

Each year, hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps are welcomed to the palace’s state rooms for the grand affair – the showcase of the diplomatic year in the UK.

In 2023, Kate, in a floor-length pale pink dress by Jenny Packham, wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara, a diamond and pearl-encrusted headpiece made in 1914, which was often worn by Diana, Princess of Wales.

Kate, who finished her chemotherapy treatment in the summer and is gradually returning to public duties as she recovers from cancer, is focusing on hosting her annual Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey on December 6.

The Queen last year opted for the late Queen’s favourite Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara.

Camilla, who has just recovered from a nasty chest infection, is mourning the death of her beloved Jack Russell, Beth, who had to be put down at the weekend.

The Queen may not stay for the whole of the event depending on how she is feeling, having returned to shortened engagements this week after her illness.

The diplomatic reception is traditionally held in early December in the run-up to Christmas rather than in November.

But the King is hosting an incoming state visit by the Emir of Qatar in the first week of December.

More than 900 people will attend Tuesday’s reception including foreign ambassadors and high commissioners based in the UK, their spouses or partners, and diplomatic staff.

The evening usually includes a buffet supper and dancing.