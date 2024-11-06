William: I hope my children are proud of Earthshot bid to ‘repair’ planet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Prince of Wales has said he hopes his children are “proud” of the work of his Earthshot Prize, which champions solutions to “repair” the planet.

In a BBC interview ahead of the Earthshot awards ceremony in Cape Town, William also revealed his family is eco-conscious and minimises their effect on the environment – just like other households.

William said they recycle, reduce their water use and turn off the lights when leaving their home, ahead of his Earthshot Prize awards ceremony being hosted by Cape Town.

The heir to the throne said he hoped his children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and the Princess of Wales would be would watching the awards being screened online later on Wednesday.

William gave an update on wife Kate, expected to attend Remembrance Sunday events this weekend, saying she was “doing really well” and had been “amazing” during the past year.

Asked about what he did at home to help protect the planet, the prince replied: “Every family tries to do what they can to sort of help with the environment.

“We go through all the basics of recycling and making sure we minimise water use and turning off lights when we leave the house and stuff like that… Which is sensible in what we do around the environment.

“And I think every family has these conversations. You just try to do what you can.

“The Earthshot Prize has got to be a bit more global than that. We are trying to do big-scale ambition and big-scale business to tackle some of the solutions.

“But I brought the children along that journey and tonight I hope they are watching and they are proud of kind of what we are trying to do here, which is to really galvanise that energy, that enthusiasm, to make a real impact.”

William also confirmed speculation that the friendship bracelet he wears that made by his daughter was part of a movement by Taylor Swift fans.

He said: “Well, this is a… I think, a relic, if you like, from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for.

“She gave it to me when I came away. So I promised to wear it and try not to lose while I was out here.”

The prince has been wearing a blue and white bracelet on his right wrist with the words “Papa” printed on four of the beads.

The bracelets are tokens of love and friendship that are said to have made a comeback thanks to Taylor Swift fans who have been exchanging the handmade jewellery.

Asked about Kate, who is making a gradual return to public duties after completing a course of cancer treatment, William replied: “She’s doing really well thanks. And hopefully she is watching tonight. So cheering me on.

“She’s been amazing this whole year. I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success.”

William will join about 2,000 guests in a sustainable eco-dome for the ceremony on Wednesday, which will feature stars like Heidi Klum walking its green carpet alongside the show’s hosts, Emmy award winning actor Billy Porter and TV presenter Bonang Matheba.

Dubbed the prince’s “Super Bowl” moment, the prize-giving event will recognise environmental solutions to “repair” the planet, with five category winners each receiving £1 million to “scale up” their plans.

The prince said: “I’ve been greatly looking forward to the time I can bring Earthshot to Africa, I love this continent and spent many a year looking around, exploring it.

“And (I’m) just really thrilled to have the reception of the exuberance and energy that’s going to be in this room tonight around Earthshot in South Africa.”

He added: “I think everyone wants some hope and wants some optimism. I think the Earthshot (Prize) encompasses urgent optimism.

“That’s what we’re here for and as I think you will see tonight, the amount of youth from Africa who’ll be in here, they’ll be letting you know and letting everyone know that it matters to them.

“And without them, you know, the future is looking pretty bleak.

“So these are the game-changers. These are the innovators. These are the inventors that are going to make the world a better place for us in the future.”