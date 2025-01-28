Reasonable force to be used to order attendance at sentencing- Justice Secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Judges will be given the power to order “reasonable force” to compel offenders to attend sentencing hearings, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said.

The Prime Minister told Cheryl Korbel, the mother of murdered nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, that he would give judges powers to force criminals to appear in the dock when they are being sentenced.

Thomas Cashman, the gunman who killed Olivia as he chased a drug dealer who had tried to run into her home in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, did not appear in court to hear his life sentence in April 2023.

The law change is expected to be made in the Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill, which will be laid in Parliament in the next few months.

I will be legislating to give judges the power to order attendance at sentencing hearings, and I will make it clear in the law that reasonable force can be used to make sure that this happens Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood

The legislation will aim to “strengthen community policing, give the police greater powers to deal with anti-social behaviour and strengthen support for victims”, according to the King’s Speech.

During Justice questions in the Commons on Tuesday, Ms Mahmood said criminals “add insult to injury” by failing to attend sentencing hearings.

She said she had met Olivia’s mother, who has campaigned to change the law since her daughter’s death.

She told MPs: “I will be legislating to give judges the power to order attendance at sentencing hearings, and I will make it clear in the law that reasonable force can be used to make sure that this happens.

“The Prime Minister and I met with Cheryl Korbel last week to discuss these proposals, and we will ensure that the families of other victims are involved before the Bill is put before the House.”

Labour MP Anneliese Midgley (Knowsley) said: “Cheryl is pleased that the Government is committed to implementing Olivia’s law without delay.

“Can the minister ensure that Cheryl is involved in the development of this law, placing victims and their families at the heart of the justice system?”

Ms Mahmood replied: “We have committed to introducing that legislation before this summer, and I will, of course, as promised last week, consult with Olivia’s family as well as the families of other victims where attendance at sentencing hearings has caused problems.”

Last week a Number 10 spokesman said killers who refuse to face grieving families in court are “beyond cowardly”, but if defendants are “purposefully disruptive” or “offensive” during proceedings then their attendance may not be appropriate.

Downing Street was asked whether the plans may need to be rethought to account for defendants such as Southport killer Axel Rudakubana, who repeatedly shouted and interrupted proceedings at his sentencing last week.