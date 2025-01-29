Meeting attacker through restorative justice scheme ‘transformed’ my life: MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Liberal Democrat MP has said meeting his attacker “transformed” his life, as he called on the Prime Minister to place greater emphasis on restorative justice.

Paul Kohler told the Commons his life was saved by two police officers after he was brutally attacked by four men in his own home in 2014, before becoming an MP.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, the Wimbledon MP said: “I entered politics, active politics, after an attack on my home was misused by others to promote their anti-EU, anti-immigrant agenda.

As a family, our lives were transformed by a restorative justice session organised by the charity Why Me, where we met one of our four attackers in prison Paul Kohler

“My life was saved by two brave police officers from Wimbledon police station. As a family, our lives were transformed by a restorative justice session organised by the charity Why Me, where we met one of our four attackers in prison.

“Will the Prime Minister meet with me to discuss how this Government can give restorative justice greater emphasis, and put victims at the centre of the criminal justice system, reduce recidivism and cut crime and costs?”

Sir Keir Starmer replied: “Can I extend my sympathy for what (Mr Kohler) experienced? It must have had a profound impact on him and of course his family.

“I too have seen the power of restorative justice, which does enable victims to receive answers, and perpetrators have to face the human cost of their crimes.

“Under the Victims’ Code, all adult victims must be told about restorative justice and how to access it. We can always do more and I’ll ensure that he gets the meeting he wants with the relevant minister.”

The MP received facial reconstruction surgery after he suffered a fractured eye socket, a fracture to his left jawbone, a broken nose and bruising.

Mr Kohler has previously said he believes the only reason he survived the beating was because officers were able to get to his home from the station within eight minutes of a 999 call made by his daughter.

Following the attack, the former university lecturer went on to campaign against the London Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime’s decision to close more than half of London’s police stations.

In 2018, Mr Kohler lost a High Court challenge against the decision to close 37 of the 73 police stations across the capital, but won a ruling from two leading judges that a decision to close his local station in Wimbledon was unlawful and must be reconsidered.