What the papers say – September 24

The Labour conference in Liverpool continues to take centre stage on the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Sir Keir Starmer’s speech on Tuesday is the focus of several titles, The Daily Telegraph saying he will insist there is “light at the end of this tunnel” after a period of financial pain.

The Independent says the Prime Minister will vow to revive the UK, while The Guardian – one of several titles to feature Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon on its front page – reports that he will pledge to “build a new Britain”.

Plans to “root out” benefit fraudsters with fresh powers for investigators to access bank accounts will be announced as part of the speech, according to The Times.

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the speech containing a Hillsborough Law pledge designed to “stop state cover-ups denying victims justice”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ conference speech features on the front of the i, which says she is considering cuts to welfare spending to provide long-term investment with the focus on helping more people back to work.

The Financial Times also focuses on the speech, saying the Chancellor is stoking a debate on borrowing rules after signalling higher capital spending.

The Daily Express turns its attention to outside the conference venue where it says protesters against cutting winter fuel payments have been silenced by the lack of a vote.

Back inside the conference hall, a picture of a heckler being removed during the Chancellor’s speech features on the front of the Metro, alongside a story saying the number of e-bikes seized by police in the past year has almost doubled.

The Daily Mail reports that RMT union leader Mick Lynch has said trade unions want to take control of the economy.

A picture of a car boot rising above water on a stretch of road dominates the front of the Daily Star after heavy rain hit parts of the UK.

And The Sun features TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Nick Knowles with his arm in a sling after he injured it changing a tyre.