Two teenagers killed in New Year collision named

Two teenagers who died in a collision in the early hours of New Year’s Day have been named.

William Herbert, aged 16 and from Howden, and 18-year-old Olly Mitchell, from Ellerton, both in East Yorkshire, were killed in the crash between a VW Golf and a Vauxhall Grandland in Preston, Hull.

The incident happened at around 1.20am on Wednesday when the grey Golf was travelling along Staithes Road away from Preston and the black Grandland was heading into the village.

Humberside Police said the families of the dead teenagers were being supported by specialist-trained officers and that they have asked for their privacy “at this extremely difficult time”.

The force said emergency services were called to the crash but William died at the scene and Olly later died in hospital from his injuries.

A 16-year-old girl who was a passenger in the Golf remains in a critical but stable condition, alongside a 17-year-old boy who is in a serious but stable condition.

A passenger of the Vauxhall Grandland, a 62-year-old man, was also taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries which were no longer life-threatening.

The Grandland driver, a 34-year-old woman sustained a serious injury to her arm.

Two other passengers in the Grandland suffered minor injuries.

The 17-year-old Golf driver was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and he has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage around the collision to contact them on 101.