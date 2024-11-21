Starmer welcomes president of Indonesia to Downing Street
Sir Keir Starmer greeted Prabowo Subianto outside Number 10 on Thursday afternoon.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The Prime Minister welcomed the Indonesian president to Downing Street as the pair celebrated 75 years of relations between the two countries.
Sir Keir Starmer greeted Prabowo Subianto outside Number 10 on Thursday afternoon.
Mr Subianto, who was inaugurated last month, saw the Prime Minister earlier this week at the G20 leaders’ summit in Brazil.
Sir Keir and Mr Subianto discussed economic growth and trade between the UK and Indonesia and agreed to launch a new strategic partnership in 2025, Downing Street said.
The leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation in defence and security.
Ahead of their meeting, the Prime Minister told Mr Subianto: “It’s fantastic to be able to welcome you here.
“I saw you earlier this week but it is fantastic to have you here at Downing Street.”
Mr Subianto said it was a great honour to be welcomed to Number 10.
In a joint statement, the Prime Minister and president said through their new partnership the UK and Indonesia will work together to make the next 75 years “more prosperous, secure, and sustainable for all our peoples”.
Sir Keir arrived back in the UK on Wednesday after being in Brazil earlier this week.