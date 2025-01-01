Lamborghini Essenza was supercar auction site’s most expensive sale of 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A rare Lamborghini capable of reaching 214mph was the most expensive supercar sold on a leading online auction platform in 2024.

Collecting Cars said the track-only green Essenza SCV12 was bought by a Lamborghini collector in Europe from a private owner in the Middle East for £1.45 million.

Only 40 of the cars – which can go from 0-60mph in under three seconds – were produced by the Italian manufacturer.

The next most expensive supercar to change hands on Collecting Cars this year was a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder, which fetched £1.37 million.

It was followed by a 2012 Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Wei Long (£1.33 million), a 1989 Ferrari F40 (£1.20 million) and a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing (£1.11 million).

The top 10 sold for a total of more than £10 million, with the remainder consisting of a 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder, a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, a 1984 Porsche 956, a 2011 Ferrari 599 GTO and a 2018 Ford GT.

Edward Lovett, chief executive and founder of The Collecting Group, which owns Collecting Cars, said: “The Lamborghini Essenza is a highly prized track-focused supercar, which rarely comes to the market, so it is no surprise to see it fetching such an impressive price.

“The presence of four Porsches in the top 10 also underlines the brand’s universal desirability which makes it a particularly liquid collectible.

“We know that there are hundreds or thousands of buyers in the market at any given time for a mainstream Porsche 911, which makes it an ideal model to sell online at auction, encouraging strong competition from bidders.”

The most expensive car auctioned on Collecting Cars since the business began trading in 2019 was a Ferrari F50 formerly owned by singer Rod Stewart, which fetched £2.94 million in 2023.