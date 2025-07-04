Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Welcome to an exclusive Ask Me Anything session with me, John Rentoul, The Independent’s chief political commentator.

Keep scrolling for more. If you want to jump straight to the Q&A, click here.

Recent attempts by Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership to tackle welfare reform have exposed deep tensions within Labour, shaking its identity to the core.

The standoff over disability benefits, with dramatic rebellions from both loyalist and Corbynite MPs alike, laid bare the struggles Labour faces in balancing fiscal responsibility with social justice.

Starmer’s handling of the revolt has damaged his standing, and it seems that only deputy leader Angela Rayner emerged stronger, prompting whispers about the future leadership of the party.

It comes as former Labour MP Zarah Sultana announced she will co-lead a new political party with ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, accusing the government of having “completely failed to improve people’s lives.”

Sultana, who lost the Labour whip last year after voting to scrap the two-child benefit cap, had remained a member of the party despite no longer sitting as a Labour MP.

So, can Labour survive this identity crisis?

Can the party reconcile its historic commitment to working people with the tough policy decisions required in today’s political climate – and craft a credible alternative to austerity without alienating its own members?

What about Rachel Reeves, Liz Kendall, and Angela Rayner? Will these recent developments change the balance of power within the party, or push one of them out entirely?

Join me live at 2pm BST on Friday, 4 July to discuss Labour’s internal battles, the challenges facing Starmer’s government, and what the future holds for the party.

Submit your questions in the comments below. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to participate. For a full guide on how to comment, click here.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question right away – some may be hidden until the Q&A starts. See you at 2pm!