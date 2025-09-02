Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Green Party has elected 42-year-old London Assembly member Zack Polanski to be their leader for the next two years.

The former actor and hypnotherapist, who was deputy leader from 2022, saw off competition from former leader Adrian Ramsay and another Green MP Ellie Chowns, with a pitch that he could do for the Green Party what Nigel Farage has done for Reform and previously Ukip.

He describes his style of politics as “eco populism” which galvanised party members giving him a landslide victory over his rivals with 20,411 votes, while Ms Chowns and Mr Ramsay’s joint campaign received just 3,705 votes.

open image in gallery Zack Polanski during the general election campaign in July 2024 ( PA )

He becomes the first ever sole leader of the Green Party, which previously had joint leaders.

Mr Polanski was born David Paulden in 1982 to a Jewish family, who had adopted the surname after moving to the UK in an attempt to avoid antisemitism.

When he turned 18 he decided to to change his name, adopting his grandfather’s original surname to show his pride of his heritage.

After growing up in Stockport and Salford, his early foray into politics was as a member of the Lib Dems, where he ran for Camden Council in 2015.

He switched to the Greens in 2016 after the EU referendum where he had made a name for himself heckling Jeremy Corbyn for his failure to fully embrace the Remain campaign.

After failing to become an MP when he stood for the seat of Cities of Westminster and London in 2019, he was elected to the London Assembly in 2021 and a year later became the party’s deputy leader.

His pitch to Green members was that despite not being an MP, he could give the party a more aggressive campaign style to make the case for issues like climate change as well as culture war issues such as trans rights.

He has been a strong critic of Israel in the war with Gaza and supporter of the Palestinians.

During the campaign he also released a video from Dover calling for migrants to be welcomed in a provocative move on the small boats debate.

According to reports, his candidacy for the leadership attracted a wave of new members with numbers increasing by 8 per cent.

Many of those though were former Labour members leaving the party over unhappiness with Sir Keir Starmer on welfare cuts and the Middle East crisis.

Polanski has made clear that as leader he will focus on broader issues of the left not just climate change and has already suggested working with Mr Corbyn’s new party.

Outside politics, Polanski has had a colourful career. He worked with the theatre company DifferencEngine as an immersive theatre actor, including appearances in The Hollow Hotel, The People's Revolt (in the Tower of London) and in the Peaky Blinders immersive theatre experience.

Polanski also worked as a hypnotherapist. In 2013, a newspaper reporter requested a hypnotherapy session to increase her breast size and body image self-confidence for an article in the paper. Polanski did the session without charge and featured in the published article. Polanski said the article did not accurately reflect the situation, but, years later, apologised for his involvement.