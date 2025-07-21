Traditional public service media should be more discoverable on YouTube – Ofcom

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Traditional public service media is under threat and needs to be more discoverable on popular video sharing platforms like YouTube, regulatory body Ofcom has said.

Its report, Transmission Critical: The Future of Public Service Media, says the Government should bring forward legislation to help “ensure that PSM content is prominent and easy to find on the platforms, and on fair commercial terms.”

The regulator and competition authority has made a number of recommendations in its action plan that is seeking “urgent clarity from the Government on how TV will be distributed to reach audiences in the future.”

Group director for broadcasting and media at Ofcom, Cristina Nicolotti Squires, told the PA news agency: “We’ve called it (the report) Transmission Critical because we think that public service media is under real threat.

“Broadcasters are experiencing quite tough financial challenges. The business model changes with audiences fracturing everywhere.”

According to research from Barb, which is responsible for calculating UK TV official viewing figures, viewing on linear channels has fallen significantly in recent years and this decline is expected to continue.

The report says that public service broadcasters (PSBs) will have to work “much harder to create content that audiences want to watch” on platforms like YouTube as “they are competing with every other content creator in the world.”

Ms Nicolotti Squires said: “We’re not saying they have to go on YouTube, but we’re just saying that public service broadcasters have got to make great content where audiences are, and audiences are increasingly going onto YouTube.

“They all have different deals with YouTube in terms of commercial returns, and that’s down to them. But I just think it’s important that the programmes that they’re making, public service programmes, are available where people are.

“So just delivering on the linear channels, obviously, we’re seeing that viewing has fallen significantly in those areas. So it’s a question of, as I said, pretty much putting these great programmes where people are watching them.”

A key objective of the Media Act, passed in 2024, was to make it easier to find content from PSBs like the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 on smart TVs.

Ms Nicolotti Squires said Ofcom is now calling for “a logical next step on video sharing platforms”.

She added: “It might require some further legislative changes to regulation. We’re starting the conversation rather than finalising it all.”

The report says that stable and adequate funding is needed from the Government and emphasises that discoverability on online platforms is particularly important for news and children’s content.

It also recommends that online platforms invest in media literacy skills while forging ambitious strategic partnerships that can compete with global streaming platforms.

On top of this, Ofcom is launching a review of its regulation of broadcast TV and radio that will seek input from stakeholders about the priority areas for reforming regulation.

Sarah Rose, president of Channel 5, said: “We are pleased that Ofcom’s review highlighted the challenges producing specialist children’s content and called for commercially viable funding models among its recommendations.

“Channel 5’s Milkshake! continues to navigate those challenges to remain the only public service broadcaster offering a daily programming block which targets preschoolers with original content rooted in the UK’s Early Years Foundation framework.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said: “We welcome Ofcom’s Public Service Media Review and we will now consider its recommendations.”

YouTube has been approached for comment.